U.S. top security adviser, Yemen envoy head to Saudi, UAE

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates along with the U.S. special envoy to Yemen, the White House National Security Council said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Brett McGurk, the NSC's Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, will also join Sullivan and Tim Lenderking, the council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement, adding that Sullivan will meet "with senior leaders on a range of regional and global challenges."

Sullivan will depart on Monday and hold discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Yemen, according to the Associated Press, which first reported the trip. He is also expected to meet deputy defence minister Khalid bin Salman, a brother to the crown prince, it said, cited unnamed sources.

The United Nations has described the situation in war-torn Yemen as the world's largest humanitarian crisis. Seven years of fighting have also plunged the nation into an economic crisis, triggering food shortages.