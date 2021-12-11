Two workers dead at collapsed Amazon warehouse

At least two workers were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers searched the rubble of an Amazon.com Inc warehouse near St. Louis that collapsed when tornadoes and strong storms roared through the area, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Several people remained unaccounted for at the facility in Edwardsville, Illinois as first responders searched for those who might still be trapped, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy posted on Twitter that the company was "heartbroken over the loss" of its staff members in Edwardsville and would continue to work closely with the local authorities on the rescue efforts.