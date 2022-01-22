Massive California wildfire triggers evacuations, closes highway
A 1,500-acre fire near the coastal community of Big Sur, California has triggered evacuations and the closure of the section of a major highway,state and local officials said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Colorado Fire, which has been active since Friday, was 5% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.
About 430,000 people live in the area where the fire is blazing in Monterey County. It was not immediately clear how many people lived in the evacuation area.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter in a local school late on Friday, county officials said.
