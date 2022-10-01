Annual airshow returns to skies over Southern California

The Pacific Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the United States, returned to the skies over Southern California this weekend, featuring demonstrations by military aviators and civilian performers, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The annual airshow kicked off at Huntington Beach, a seaside city in Orange County, on Friday and will run through Sunday. This year's event will be headlined by the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the "Thunderbirds," and the Canadian Forces air display team, known as the "Snowbirds."

"Thunderbirds" will perform new synchronized and exhilarating maneuvers that include a six-ship display, something new for the performance squadron, according to the airshow's website.

Additional performances will include various types of aircraft, including F-35C, F-16, T-33, T6-A, and B-25 Mitchel Bomber, one of America's most famous airplanes of WW II.

Since its launch in 2016, the airshow, first called the Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow and later the Great Pacific Airshow, has seen an explosion in popularity year after year. The event attracted more than 3 million people to the Huntington Beach last year.