US Fed keeps interest rate at 5.25-5.5%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US Federal Reserve System has kept the interest rate unchanged at 5.25-5.5 percent, the the System says, Trend reports.

According to the information, this is the fourth time the Fed has decided not to change the base rate.

It was noted that economic activity is growing at a noticeable pace. At the same time, inflation, although remaining at a high level, is decreasing:

"The committee's goal is to achieve maximum employment and inflation of 2 percent over the long term. And he believes that when these goals are achieved, the risks become more balanced," the report says.