Trump administration moves to cancel bulk of USAID, State Department contracts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The US administration intends to cancel over 90 percent of the contracts signed by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department, Trend reports.

According to foreign media, a memorandum has shed light on the results of the checks conducted on all financial allocations made by USAID. The US plans to halt nearly $60 billion in foreign aid.

The Trump administration has laid all its cards on the table in both the memorandum and court documents.

Notably, Washington's decision comes after a US federal court temporarily lifted a ban on the provision of international financial assistance.

