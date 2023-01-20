Azerbaijan honors memory of martyrs of January 20 tragedy by minute of silence (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The road traffic in Azerbaijan was stopped in the afternoon for one minute in memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

Ships in the Baku Bay, cars on the roads, and trains honked in memory of the victims of the bloody events.

State flags are flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning.

The memory of the martyrs on January 20 was honored at the Koroglu Transport Exchange Center by a minute of silence. The Baku Transport Agency stopped the movement of buses, which honked.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, as a result of military aggression of the units of the Soviet Army and special forces, as well as contingents of internal troops against Azerbaijan, civilians, including children, women and the elderly were massacred in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran and Neftchala by order of the USSR leadership.

As a result of the occupying forces’ military aggression 149 civilians were killed, 744 were seriously injured, and 4 people went missing. The Soviet army was sent to the country in order to forcefully suppress the mass protests of the Azerbaijani people and the national independence movement started in response to the discrimination policy of the USSR leadership against the people of Azerbaijan, the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their historical lands in the territory of present-day Armenia, and Armenia’s unfounded territorial claims against Karabakh, committed an unprecedented massacre against the civilian population grossly violating international law and the Constitution.