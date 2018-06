Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Buta Airways’ J2 9224 Tbilisi-Baku flight is being delayed, said a message posted on the website of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport June 23.

The Embraer E170 was supposed to land in Baku at 13:00 (GMT +4), however the flight is being delayed.

Buta Airways carries out daily Baku-Tbilisi flights.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news