Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) reveals value of compensation payments for problem loans

29 May 2019 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The value of compensation payments for problem loans of individuals of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) by May 25 reached about 17 million manats, Yevgeniy Kirin, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan), said at a press conference on the results of the first quarter of 2019, Trend reports.

He said that over 7,000 clients received compensation.

He noted that about 90 percent of compensations was paid.

He also added that the process of restructuring problem loans began.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) intends to increase its loan portfolio
Business 12:32
Supervisory Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) approves bank’s new composition (PHOTO)
Finance 5 April 17:19
Compensation for problem loans to be available in post offices in Azerbaijan
Finance 5 April 11:39
Bank VTB Azerbaijan announces tender on provision of taxi services
Tenders 10 April 2018 10:20
ADIF pays over 42% of compensations to Azerbaijani bank’s depositors
Economy 8 February 2018 11:15
Depositors of Azerbaijan’s Demirbank OJSC to get compensations from February
Economy 29 December 2017 16:24
Latest
German labor market feels effect of slowing economy
Other News 13:36
Uzbekistan to produce paper from stone by foreign technologies
Economy 13:28
Kazakhstan to expand manufacturing of ceramics
Economy 13:16
Oil export via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline to resume soon
Oil&Gas 13:10
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan may significantly increase
Business 13:01
Andrei Kanchelskis slams Mkhitaryan for not coming to Baku, letting team down
Azerbaijan 13:01
Сargo transshipment from Russia via Turkish ports exceeds 16 million tons
Turkey 12:54
VW's Porsche CEO probed by prosecutors
Other News 12:53
Romgaz: IGB offers opportunities for gas flow to Romania from Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 12:42