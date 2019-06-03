Feel real convenience with Azercell!

3 June 2019 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

“Azercell Telecom” LLC presents new “Serbest10”, “Serbest15”, “Serbest25”, “Serbest50” and “Serbest75” tariff packages to its subscribers.

Aiming to make the digital world more accessible for its customers, Azercell is pleased to offer endless possibilities of the new “Serbest” tariff packages to its subscribers.

The new “Serbest” tariff packs provide the active users of voice and data services with the opportunity to reduce communication costs and get full convenience using affordable prices.

Azercell subscribers may advantage from access to free of charge minutes and internet traffic, data-free texting on Whatsapp, Facebook messenger, Telegram, Viber, Twitter and even data-free use of Facebook, Instagram and Youtube mobile applications within “Serbest” tariff package.

