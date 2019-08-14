Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

14 August 2019 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 14.6455 manats to 2,546.2940 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2789 manats to 28.7691 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 26.554 manats to 1,447.1250 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 27.2085 manats to 2,462.1695 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Aug. 14, 2019

Aug. 9, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,546.2940

2,560.9395

Silver

XAG

28.7691

29.0480

Platinum

XPT

1,447.1250

1,473.6790

Palladium

XPD

2,462.1695

2,434.9610

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 14)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign investors talk potential projects in Kazakhstan
Economy 10:59
Zenith Energy starts drilling operations at C-37 well onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:34
Suez talks on prospects for participation in pollution prevention of Absheron Peninsula
Economy 10:24
Suez to propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Sumgayit
Economy 10:19
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:18
French Suez to be engaged in water treatment in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas industry
Oil&Gas 10:11
Latest
Uzbekistan to pay $50 for each tourist
Tourism 11:06
Foreign investors talk potential projects in Kazakhstan
Economy 10:59
Hotel burning in Istanbul, tourists injured
Turkey 10:57
South Africa's Aspen to pay 8 million pounds to NHS after UK probe
Other News 10:57
Foreign exchange reserves of Kazakhstan down in July
Finance 10:51
Turkmenistan discloses data on state budget execution
Finance 10:44
Zenith Energy starts drilling operations at C-37 well onshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:34
Suez talks on prospects for participation in pollution prevention of Absheron Peninsula
Economy 10:24
German economy contracts as export engine stutters
Other News 10:21