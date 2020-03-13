Term of full deposit insurance extended in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
The term of full deposit insurance has been extended for nine more months in Azerbaijan.
The issue has been indicated in the amendment to the law "On Full Deposit Insurance", discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on March 13, Trend reports.
