Term of full deposit insurance extended in Azerbaijan

Economy 13 March 2020 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
Term of full deposit insurance extended in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

The term of full deposit insurance has been extended for nine more months in Azerbaijan.

The issue has been indicated in the amendment to the law "On Full Deposit Insurance", discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on March 13, Trend reports.

Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Russian Foreign Ministry talks about tense situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
Russian Foreign Ministry talks about tense situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
Armenian Armed Forces open fire in direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – Ministry (UPDATE)
Armenian Armed Forces open fire in direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – Ministry (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan increases its gold, foreign exchange reserves Finance 14:21
MP proposes law on genocide to be adopted in Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
MP: Law on legal status of occupied territories should be adopted in Azerbaijan Politics 14:17
Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus Europe 14:13
EU to give states spending leeway to tackle virus fallout on economy Europe 14:11
Rystad Energy severely downgrades oil demand forecasts amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 13:42
Estonia closes schools, bans public events until May 1 Europe 13:33
Swedish central bank to provide $51 billion of liquidity to companies Europe 13:31
Azerbaijani State Border Service: Another provocation of Armenian side prevented Politics 13:31
Term of full deposit insurance extended in Azerbaijan Economy 13:29
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures Economy 13:27
Second day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku Society 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 13:08
First coronavirus infection cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:03
Uniper reveals planned investments for lower-carbon energy world Oil&Gas 12:52
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to continue discussions on hydro power plant construction Construction 12:49
Uniper surpasses 2019 financial targets Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijani MPs provided with parliament identity cards Politics 12:34
IFTC looks to attract more banks in Uzbekistan to support SMEs Finance 12:28
Turkmenistan opens tender on major overhaul at Bagadja gas field Tenders 12:22
Georgian TBC Bank offers credit benefits Finance 12:22
External merchandise trade increases in Georgia Business 12:18
Kenya bans public events after confirming first coronavirus case Other News 12:11
Azerbaijani oil supply via Odessa pipeline not to hinder Russian oil transit, says Belarus Oil&Gas 12:09
ITFC to expand its operations in Uzbekistan Finance 12:03
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas opens tender for maintenance of wells Tenders 12:00
Gasoline prices decline in Azerbaijan amid oil prices drop Economy 11:59
Eurogas: Gas must be part of delivering EU 2050 climate neutrality Oil&Gas 11:36
Minister: Travel expenses of budgetary organizations to be reduced in Azerbaijan Economy 11:24
Formula-1 season may start in Baku due to coronavirus Society 11:24
First VP assistant: Azerbaijani banks won't have any queues Economy 11:11
Demand in Azerbaijan’s currency market to be fully met Finance 11:01
United States approves coronavirus test in race to boost screening capacity US 10:57
Kazakhstan cancels Astana Economic Forum amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 10:56
Finance minister: Azerbaijan’s 2020 budget not strongly affected by lower oil prices Economy 10:52
Bank of France head Villeroy defends ECB's measures Europe 10:51
Uzbekistan starts to cooperate with India in nuclear energy field Oil&Gas 10:45
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 13 Finance 10:22
EIB loan for IGB available to be disbursed Oil&Gas 10:21
World Bank issues funds modernization of water infrastructure in Uzbekistan Finance 10:16
Fitch Solutions: Coronavirus to present unique challenges to upstream operators Oil&Gas 10:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 13 Finance 10:05
Azerbaijan to purchase protective equipment from WHO Society 09:56
Georgian PM: We give priority to country’s further economic development Business 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:52
WHO: Azerbaijan steps up efforts against coronavirus Society 09:51
China helping Iran to battle COVID-19 with humanitarian cargos Iran 09:49
Turkey's export of chemical products slightly increases Turkey 09:46
Turkey’s airports authority to implement several projects World 09:43
Iran's Golgohar iron ore company increases production Business 09:41
Development of alternative financing tools of SME in Azerbaijan yields results Finance 09:31
Indonesia to ban face mask exports to ensure domestic supply Other News 09:30
China's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan sees single-digit new cases for second day Other News 09:26
Prices for commercial facilities in Baku increase slightly Business 09:25
Singapore to bar recent visitors to Italy, Spain, Germany, France Other News 09:24
Australia advises against mass gatherings of over 500 people to contain coronavirus World 08:46
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Stock Index falls by 7.36 percent Other News 07:50
China bans Mount Everest expeditions amid deadly coronavirus outbreak World 06:39
Markets suffer record meltdown as global coronavirus alarm grows World 05:45
Gabon confirms first case of novel coronavirus: minister Other News 05:06
U.S. Washington state announces school closures in 3 counties hit hardest by coronavirus US 04:06
France to close schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron Europe 01:57
FIFA to postpone CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 Qualifiers over coronavirus outbreak World 00:59
Canadian Prime Minister self-isolating after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms World 00:00
Trump extends Iran oil development sanctions for another year US 12 March 23:09
Russian Foreign Ministry talks about tense situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 March 22:33
EU-UK face-to-face Brexit trade talks canceled due to coronavirus Europe 12 March 22:31
India reports first death from coronavirus World 12 March 21:37
Kazakhstan to build first wind park in eastern region Oil&Gas 12 March 20:58
People spreading rumors about coronavirus in Azerbaijan to be prosecuted Society 12 March 20:58
Azerbaijani Faydali company to expand range of organic products Business 12 March 20:52
Ambassador: Germany seeks to develop military cooperation with Azerbaijan Politics 12 March 20:51
Azerbaijani cement plant to increase production, export Business 12 March 20:45
Turkey announces timeframe for commissioning of logistics center in Mardin province Turkey 12 March 20:42
Secondary housing prices up in Baku Business 12 March 20:35
Detergent companies shares' price grows at Iran Stock Exchange amid coronavirus spread Business 12 March 20:32
Number of industrial enterprises in Uzbekistan increases Business 12 March 20:25
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry to provide subsidies to farmers Economy 12 March 20:20
Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova reaches finals at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup Society 12 March 20:16
Parliament of Turkmenistan to consider a number of bills Turkmenistan 12 March 20:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been attaching special importance to transport infrastructure, we practically went along parallel course by modernizing this infrastructure Politics 12 March 20:00
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Ukraine grows World 12 March 19:53
Internet users faced with local threats in Azerbaijan more often than with network ones in 2019 ICT 12 March 19:43
Number of flights in Turkey increases World 12 March 19:36
Georgia reports new case of COVID-19 Georgia 12 March 19:35
Silk Way West Airlines starts scheduled cargo service to Dallas Fort Worth Economy 12 March 19:33
Azerbaijan’s Azerigaz opens tender to purchase concrete Tenders 12 March 19:24
Woman quarantined in Azerbaijan after arriving from Iran died Society 12 March 18:57
MP: President Aliyev’s advice designed for Azerbaijan’s bright future Politics 12 March 18:42
Turkey's steel export to Russia grows World 12 March 18:11
Azerbaijani government takes control of social programs, support for vulnerable groups Business 12 March 18:10
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan suspends visa processing via ASAN Visa due to threat of coronavirus Society 12 March 18:06
Which sectors of Georgia's economy affected by coronavirus? Business 12 March 18:03
ECB to let euro zone banks breach requirements due to coronavirus Europe 12 March 17:51
Shanghai says travelers from more countries to face quarantine Other News 12 March 17:51
Argentina suspends visas to travelers from coronavirus-hit countries Other News 12 March 17:51
Changes in legislation on compulsory insurance expected in Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 17:41
Kazakhstan’s Senate approves agreement on gas supply to Baikonur Oil&Gas 12 March 17:37
Term of full deposit insurance in Azerbaijan to be extended Economy 12 March 17:33
Azerbaijan's deputy economy minister dismissed Politics 12 March 17:30
All news