Azerbaijan improves its position in another international rating

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan, having improved its position by 16 points, ranked 44th in the rating of the US Heritage Foundation's Index of Economic Freedom, Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, told Trend.

Gasimli stressed that Azerbaijan has become one of 11 countries that have advanced most of all in the Index of Economic Freedom.

"We are witnessing another international success of the economic reforms of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” the executive director added. “In the history of the Index of Economic Freedom, the growth demonstrated by Azerbaijan was recorded for the first time.”

“Thus, Azerbaijan has strengthened its position,” Gasimli said. “This growth was possible thanks to Azerbaijan’s achievements in terms of freedom of business, freedom of investment and the success of fiscal policy.”

“In this rating, Azerbaijan has left behind such European countries as Poland, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and France,” Gasimli said. “Azerbaijan has become a country that has improved its position in the European region more than others.”

“The indicator of Azerbaijan is approximately equal to the average indicator of Europe in the Index of Economic Freedom,” the executive director said. “Since this year, the Heritage Fund has been evaluating Azerbaijan as a country of Europe, rather than as a country of the Asia-Pacific region.”