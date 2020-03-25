Some goods exempted from customs duties in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has amended the “Commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and rates of export customs duties”.
The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.
According to the decision, cotton wool, felt, felt and non-woven materials, twine, rope, ropes and cables and products thereof are exempted from customs duties.
The decision is valid until December 31, 2022.
