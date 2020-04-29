Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 21.446 manat and amounted to 2,907.995 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2052 manat and amounted to 25.8295 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 20.504 manat and amounted to 1,323.255 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 52.216 manat and amounted to 3,361.827 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 29, 2020 April 28, 2020 Gold XAU 2,907.995 2,886.549 Silver XAG 25.8295 25.6243 Platinum XPT 1,323.255 1,293.751 Palladium XPD 3,361.827 3,309.611

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 29)