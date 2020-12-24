Iran and Azerbaijan to hold joint economic commission

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.24

Trend:

Iran and Azerbaijan relations would definitely expand considering the new conditions and the two countries are to form the joint economic commission, said Chief of Staff of the President of Iran.

"Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev has traveled to Tehran alongside Deputy Economic Minister and Energy Minister and the meetings were very good. New conditions created in the region after Azerbaijan and Armenia conflict and using these conditions require a discussion about various issues," said Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Installation of a new power plant in Nakhchivan, construction of Transportation Bridge in Astarachay and participation of Iranian companies in reconstruction of liberated regions from conflict with Armenia was part of important agreements made during Azeri delegation trip to Tehran," he noted.

"The projects related to Khudafarin Dam and Rasht- Astara railway were also discussed during the meeting. It has been approved that Iran would have industrial cooperation with Azerbaijan in tractor manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, and bus production and Iran would install factories for these purposes in Azerbaijan," he added.

Iran and Azerbaijan are expected to hold a joint economic commission in three weeks headed by the Minister of Economic Affair and Finances.