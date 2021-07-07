The International Bank of Azerbaijan has renewed its brand identity!

The International Bank of Azerbaijan has introduced its renewed brand to the public. From now on, the Bank will continue its activities under its shortened name – “ABB” brand identity.

The decision on renewing the brand identity is the next step of purposeful transformation process that the financial institution has been conducting in recent years.

In last years, large-scale transformation projects have been realized at the ABB. Thanks to these projects, significant results are being achieved in the directions of renewal of the business model, digitalization, perfection of customer care services, technological development, and attraction and development of talents.

And now it is time to combine the Bank’s both past successes and strategic vision for the future under one name.

The new attributes of the brand are based on the 30 years of experience, traditions, and trust built by the ABB. Abbas Ibrahimov, the Chairman of the Management Board of ABB has stated: “We are strengthening our brand identity according to the market trends, the needs of our customers, and emerging new opportunities. The softening of the external sharp corners of the new logotype and the elimination of closed elements demonstrate dynamism and openness. Traditional network element supports the globalization of the brand and its large-scale activity.”

The slogan of the Bank is also renewed. The words “Modern, Beneficial, Universal” in the slogan stresses the values presented to the customers and partners.

For ensuring the norms of usage of the new brand in public and mass media, Brand Center has been created in the Bank’s website. The rules of usage of the new brand are presented in respective sections of the Brand Center. At the same time, the philosophy of the new logo is presented. The Bank has started wide advertising campaign related to the rebranding. The relevant changes conducted in billboard advertisements and facades of the service offices will be finalized by the year’s end.

A video advertisement has been dedicated to this significant event. The video demonstrates the sustainability of the transformation processes in the Bank, diverse product and services of the Bank, and the retrospective of the changes of the logotypes in the last 30 years. You can watch the video here.

ABB has started its activities on January 10th, 1992. 95.15% of the Bank’s shares is owned by the Azerbaijani state. With its 53 branches and 24 subbranches covering different regions of the country, the Bank provides universal banking services to its individual and corporate customers. It serves close to 18,000 legal and more than 1.3 million physical persons. ABB participates in projects in the sectors such as production, trade, agriculture, transportation-communication, energy, oil-chemistry, etc. and social programs. At the same time, it actively supports financing of the activities of large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.