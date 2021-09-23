Azerbaijan eyes creating new industrial parks in near future - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

Trend:

New industrial parks are planned to be created in Azerbaijan in the near future, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Sept.23, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, new economic opportunities have opened up for Azerbaijan with the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

The current goal is to ensure the quality of life in these territories and to implement projects on creating "smart villages", he noted.

The minister also reminded that the creation of an industrial park in liberated Aghdam city has recently begun.

In the near future, it’s planned to establish several more industrial parks in Azerbaijan, he added.

Commenting on the activities for the creation of Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ), Jabbarov said that their completion is expected in July 2022.