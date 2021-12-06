Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 11:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Only enterprises based on innovative technologies will function in industrial parks in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said at a conference entitled “Possibilities of innovative development of the liberated territories”, Trend reports.

Alakbarov reminded that the "Economic Zone of the Araz Valley" another industrial park was created in Jabrayil district upon the Azerbaijani President’s decree dated October 4, 2021.

“The favorable conditions are being created for this industrial park because this zone is the southern gate of the East Zangazur economic region and the flat relief of the territory along the Araz in this economic region,” the deputy minister of the economy added.

Alakbarov added that the creation of a logistics center, a sphere of various services and an innovative industrial sphere, including enterprises producing building materials, will be also useful for the restoration of other liberated districts.

The deputy minister of economy said that new opportunities for sustainable employment of the population will be created as a result of the logistics and trade activity in these territories, as well as support for industrial production.

The "Economic Zone of the Araz Valley" covers 200 hectares of territory. The territory has already been partially cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

The foundation has already been laid for the joint service center of KAMAZ OJSC and the "Ganja Automobile Plant" Production Association.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony. Along with KAMAZ, the regional service center will service other trucks, agricultural machinery, including tractors and combines.

"The logistics and warehouse complexes, a fleet of heavy trucks, wholesale and retail trade facilities, various production and service enterprises are planned to be created in the industrial park in the future," the deputy minister said.