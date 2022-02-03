Hungarian companies ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

Hungarian companies are ready to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said during the Azerbaijan-Hungary business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Szijjarto said the Hungarian companies are ready to participate in transport, energy and agricultural projects.

The minister added that seven Hungarian companies participated in the Azerbaijan-Hungary business forum last time while representatives of 24 companies have already arrived at today's business forum.

Szijjarto also expressed hope that relations between Azerbaijani and Hungarian companies will continue to develop.

Szijjarto also stressed that Hungary has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.