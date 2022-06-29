Ambassador talks number of companies registered in Georgia with Azerbaijani capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Over 3,000 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Georgia as of now, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Georgia Sarkhan Ismayilov said during the Azerbaijani-Georgian business forum, on June 29, Trend reports.

According to him, more than a 1,000 of them are active companies.

"I would like to note that more than 600 companies with Georgian capital are registered in Azerbaijan. Our countries continue to carry out trade and economic cooperation. We see great potential in this direction and are confident that these relations will only develop," Ismayilov added.