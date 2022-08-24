Kazakhstan sees potential for development of commercial and economic relations with Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Kazakhstan sees great potential for the development of commercial and economic relations with Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov said during the I Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council, Trend reports.

According to him, prospects are seen in logistics, energy, and construction fields.

"In the future, it will be possible to consider the finance industry. In addition, Kazakhstan sees how industrial zones are developing in Azerbaijan, where entrepreneurs are given great rewards. Kazakh companies are interested in doing business on the territory of Azerbaijan," Yerenov said.