International institutes need to digitize their research tools - CAREC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. CAREC's program promotes the implementation of programs for development of the economies of Central Asia and the South Caucasus countries through the conduct of relevant studies, Director of CAREC Institute Syed Shakeel Shah said during the 6th CAREC Think Tank Development Forum on 'Recalibrating Growth Dynamics for Inclusive and Sustainable Economies', Trend reports.

According to him, international research institutes need to digitize their research tools to quickly obtain and provide information.

"CAREC created a number of programs in the field of economy, the fight against COVID-19 as well as in other critical fields. CAREC's joint efforts will allow to overcome the challenges," Shakeel Shah said.