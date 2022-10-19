Three international exhibitions open in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Today three international exhibitions start their work in Azerbaijan's Baku, General Director of Caspian Event Organizers Farid Mammadov said during the opening ceremony of the exhibitions, Trend reports on October 19.

Rebuild Karabakh - 2022 the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh the 2nd International Exhibition, Construction BakuBuild - 2022 the 27th Azerbaijan International Exhibition, Aquatherm Baku - 2022 the 14th International Exhibition Heating, ventilation, air conditioning, water supply, plumbing and swimming pools will be held in Azerbaijan's Baku today.

According to him, local companies and companies from other countries have gathered in Baku. Moreover, Germany, Iran and Türkiye will be represented by national stands.

More than 300 companies from different countries take part in the exhibition. The exhibitions are organized by Caspian Event Organizers.