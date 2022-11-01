Azerbaijan represented at 7th regional “Skillshare 2022” event (PHOTO)

On October 26-28, 2022, Vusal Safarli, Kuseba Teymur, and Nurana Hasanova,Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRCS) represented Azerbaijan at the VII “IFRC Fundraising and Communications Skillshare” event (7th regional “Fundraising and Communication” of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies), organized in Istanbul, Turkey, with more than 150 participants from 46 countries.

Along with Azerbaijan, National Societies and representatives of Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Great Britain, USA, and Uzbekistan took part in the event. “Meta”, “Twitter”, International Committee of the Red Cross, “WWF International”, “Salesforce”, “Euronews” and other organizations also participated in the event.

The International Fundraising and Communication “Skillshare” event has been implemented by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies since 2014. The main objective of the three-day “Skillshare 2022” event, organized by the IFRC and the Turkish Red Crescent, is to present a comprehensive fundraising and communication capacity development program, share best practices and strengthen contacts among National Societies.

At the event session, Nurana Hasanova and Kuseba Teymur delivered a speech and informed other participants about the market research in the field of fundraising and marketing conducted in Azerbaijan during 2021-2022. The initiation of digitalization in the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the development of the Donation Management System called “YARDIM.ET” created to digitalize the humanitarian services and legal actions provided by AzRCS are among main achievements of the research.

Within the “YARDIM.ET” system, donations are collected and managed by means such as HÖP, ASANPay, SMS, MilliÖn, eManat, hesab.az, ePul, bank card, and others. The collected donations go towards providing appropriate humanitarian assistance to people in need and are not used for commercial purposes.