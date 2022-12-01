Azerbaijan creates database for climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A database on territories subject to climate change was created within the framework of the State Program on Development of Earth Remote Sensing Services in the Republic of Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov at the conference on the results of the implementation of the state program, Trend reports.

"Glaciers in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus have been monitored, as have the changes in water level in the Kura River. Also, such large projects as the scope evaluation and prediction of the wildfires have been carried out," said Asadov.

In general, within the implementation of the state program, a total of 99 measures were envisaged in 9 areas, for which 32 state structures were responsible.

According to the results of the state program 2019–2022, more than 400 projects were implemented using satellite images of Azercosmos in collaboration with local government institutions and educational establishments.