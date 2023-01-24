Türkiye to support development of agriculture in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Türkiye will support development of agriculture in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Director General of Food and Control at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye Durali Kocak said during a regional seminar on the FAO activities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Kocak, this region has a huge agricultural potential and our region needs even more agricultural products.

"According to the UN, nearly three billion people around the world don’t have access to food. To prevent these problems, we need to expand our comprehensive cooperation," he said.

Kocak stressed that the role of international organizations and their responsibility is growing every day.

"Türkiye has allocated huge resources to prevent the loss of natural resources. In our neighboring countries, we have implemented 27 projects. In the Caucasus and Central Asia, we have projects in the areas of fisheries and water resources. We pay great attention to the protection of flora and fauna," he added.