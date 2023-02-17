bp expects gas transportation from Caspian Sea to Europe to increase - regional president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Southern Gas Corridor is becoming more relevant, said Gary Jones, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye during a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Trend reports.

According to him, during the construction of this corridor, a further increase in its capacity was envisaged.

"Work is already underway to increase the capacity of TAP [Trans Adriatic Pipeline]. As the throughput increases, it is necessary to consider the volumes of gas produced. There is infrastructure, and there are opportunities for expansion. We are studying the potential of the Caspian Sea in terms of natural gas production and have no doubt that gas transportation from the Caspian Sea to Europe will increase," he said.

Jones noted that decarbonization processes and an increase in electricity generation from renewable energy sources will help achieve the goals set for the future.

"Energy should be accessible for each and every one. Azerbaijan is a transportation hub and has great potential as a source of these resources. In Azerbaijan, we can also work on reducing methane emissions and energy consumption," he said.

Azerbaijani gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. In July 2022, a memorandum was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Commission, that envisages an increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe from 10 billion to 20 billion cubic meters per year.