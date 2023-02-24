Azerbaijan plans to automate primary registration of real estate - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The process of primary registration of real estate is planned to be automated in Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Vusal Shikhaliyev said, Trend reports.

Shikhaliyev made the remark during the "Digital Governance Platform and Presentation of New Economic Initiatives" conference.

"An appropriate package of legislative initiatives in this regard has been agreed and is already approaching the final stage," he noted.

Will be updated