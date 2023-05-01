Project of joint car production operates thanks to political will of President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev - Uzavtosanoat

HAJIGABUL, Azerbaijan, May 1. The project of joint automobile production is carried out thanks to the political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Ulugbek Rozukulov, Chairman of the Board of Uzavtosanoat Joint Stock Company of Uzbekistan, told journalists on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony of the joint car production of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

"The project provides for the organization of the production of cars of the line that Uzavtosanoat produces today. To date, all practical issues related to the organization of this project have been resolved, in particular, all architectural, planning, technological and engineering solutions have been solved. We are confident that in accordance with the instructions of the presidents of the two countries, this project will be implemented on time," the chairman said.

Rozukulov noted that the start of the project falls on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

"This fact imposes additional responsibility on us. We, as the Uzbek side, will make all necessary efforts to implement the project. I would also like to emphasize that the implementation of this project will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations, including development in the automotive industry. Uzbekistan is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the automotive industry," he added.

The joint automobile plant of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is expected to be launched in May 2025. The investment value of the plant will amount to 88 million manat ($51.7 million). Some 1,200 new jobs will be created at the plant, which will be located on an area of 16 hectares in the Hajigabul industrial quarter. The plant's capacity will amount to 30 thousand cars per year. The facility will use technologies from countries such as the USA, Italy, China, Korea and Uzbekistan, and is expected to produce such Chevrolet car brands as Cobalt, Malibu, Tracker and Equinox.

The Hajigabul Industrial District was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3127 dated July 25, 2017 "On the establishment of the Hajigabul Industrial District". Its territory is 60 hectares, about 500 jobs have been created, and the amount of investments exceeds 51 million manat ($30 million). The number of residents of the industrial district is 13.