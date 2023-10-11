Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy holds meeting with representatives of OECD and WB (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Representatives of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the World Bank, who are visiting Azerbaijan, have discussed improvement of activity of state enterprises, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the representatives of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the World Bank, who are visiting Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed the joint "Analysis of corporate governance in Azerbaijan Investment Holding and its portfolio of state enterprises" project, privatization and steps implemented in this direction, improvement of corporate governance and, in this context, other priority reforms.

In addition, the meeting provided information on measures to develop the non-oil sector, economic diversification, investment promotion and progressive improvement of the business environment in Azerbaijan, as well as results achieved in these areas.