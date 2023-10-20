Azerbaijan to install equipment for alternative energy sources in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Equipment for alternative energy sources will be installed in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region, Ovsat Hamidov said during the "Rebuild Karabakh" exhibition, Trend reports.

Hamidov noted that the project of the equipment has already been presented. He added that the construction of smart cities and villages is planned in Karabakh.

Hamidov, speaking about the need to use alternative energy sources, namely solar energy, said that solar collectors will be installed in some houses.

"If there is not enough space on the roofs of houses, we will create fields for the placement of solar collectors," he said.

The "Rebuild Karabakh'' special exhibition, dedicated to the restoration and development of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh liberated from occupation, will last until October 21.