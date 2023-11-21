SPECA 2023 Economic Forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. SPECA 2023 Economic Forum “Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach” has started its work in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum is based on the active position of Azerbaijan and other SPECA (Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) member states to develop SPECA as a service-oriented, flexible and strategic platform for coordination of policy and cooperation issues to promote dialogue, consolidate positions, find solutions to common challenges, develop strategies and work plans for their implementation.

This forum reflects the key theme of Azerbaijan's SPECA chairmanship in 2023 "Transforming the SPECA region into a connectivity hub with global outreach".

It also builds on the achievements of recent years in positioning the SPECA region as a center of connectivity at the geographical center of the Eurasian continent, in particular on the outcomes of the 2019 SPECA Economic Forum on "Connectivity: trade and transport facilitation and sustainable development in the SPECA subregion".

The United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on March 26, 1998.

At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize those Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation. Azerbaijan is chairing the Program in 2023 and will host SPECA Days in Baku on November 20-24, 2023.

