Azerbaijan steps up efforts to improve waterway maintenance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Renovation works on two water canals in Azerbaijan will involve significant investments aimed at improving the water supply systems in the country’s Sheki and Shamakhi districts, Trend reports.

The Sheki district’s Jeyirliarkh canal will undergo reconstruction to enhance water delivery to agricultural lands in the area.

According to the Single Internet Public Procurement Portal, the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan (ADSEA) has initiated preparations for the project, with the Directorate for Construction Projects overseeing the work.

The renovation contract has been awarded to Providence Doytch LLC, which will receive a payment of approximately 3.57 million manat (3,568,811.01 manat) for completing the work.

Meanwhile, the Marzandia Canal will also be undergoing repairs in the country’s Shamakhi district.

The Shamakhi Irrigation Systems Department has already started preparations for the reconstruction, which includes replacing the canal's soil lining with concrete covering over a stretch of over one kilometer (PK00+00-PK10+00, L=1.070 km).

The contract for these works has been given to AZTIKINTISERVIS LLC, which will be paid 136,593 manat (136,593.11 manat) for the project.