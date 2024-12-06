Holberton School Azerbaijan, sponsored by PASHA Holding, celebrated its second Graduation Ceremony (PHOTO)

Since September 2023, with the sponsorship of PASHA Holding and the initiative of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), the prestigious global school network, Holberton School, has been established in Azerbaijan. On November 29, 2024, the school hosted its second graduation ceremony, celebrating 46 students who successfully completed their studies in information and communication technology (ICT). These graduates were selected through a highly competitive process from over 1,000 applicants. Among the cohort, 35 completed the Foundations of Computer Science program, while 11 excelled in the Full Stack Web Development track. Additionally, 16 graduates from Holberton School Azerbaijan have already secured employment.



It’s noteworthy that Holberton School operates in 22 countries, 34 cities, and began its activities in Baku last year, delivering high-quality technology programs with an innovative and practical methodology akin to Silicon Valley standards. Holberton School equips students with technical and soft skills, preparing them for success in the business world.



Highlighting its commitment to promoting innovation and supporting the country’s innovation ecosystem, PASHA Holding implements initiatives such as the INMerge Innovation Summit and PASHA Hackathon. Moreover, PASHA Holding supports local incubation and acceleration centers and has also facilitated the establishment of the country's first venture capital fund and cybersecurity school.