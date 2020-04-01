PM: So-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh are not recognized and will not be recognized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

While the world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic, the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh held the so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections", Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) said, Trend reports.

“They suffered a political collapse once again. One of the reasons is that all the so-called "elections" organized by the unrecognized separatist regime have not been recognized by any state and are not being recognized. We have witnessed this for many years,” Ahmadov said.