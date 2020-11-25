Azerbaijani MoD unveils footage depicting advancement of Azerbaijani armyuits to liberated Kalbajar region (VIDEO/PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has published more video footage depicting advancement of Azerbaijani units to the Kalbajar region liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
Trend presents the footage:
