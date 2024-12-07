Azerbaijani ANAMA secures bulletproof gear from Norway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has initiated the procurement of cutting-edge protective apparel sets, Trend reports citing the Single Internet Public Procurement Portal.

These ensembles of armor will don the shield of individual ballistic guardianship.

The Norwegian company Rofi AS will provide the Agency with specialized outfit sets. The company will get a payment of 278,520 manat (($163,835) 278,520.25 manat)).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel