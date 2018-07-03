UNHCR’s new representative starts work in Azerbaijan

3 July 2018 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Newly appointed representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan Guido Ambroso started his duties by welcoming a team of Japanese optometrists of the Fuji Vision Aid Mission led by Doctor Akio Kanai, the prominent scientist and a winner of the prestigious Nansen Refugee Award, the Office of the UNHCR said in a message.

It was the start of the 14th humanitarian visit of the Fuji Vision Aid Mission to Azerbaijan which is going to last until July 11, 2018.

The humanitarian activities will be carried out in Ganja city July 3-5, in Shamkir city July 6-7 and in Baku July 9. At the end of the visit the mission leaders will meet with the high level relevant government officials of Azerbaijan.

More than $2.6 million has been spent by Fuji Optical to accomplish its humanitarian activity in Azerbaijan since 2005.

Around 54,000 pairs of high quality optic eyeglasses and other items have been brought to the country as in-kind donation to the UNHCR operations in Azerbaijan. In total, more than 28,000 refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable people have benefited from free of charge vision screening services facilitated by the UNHCR Representation in Azerbaijan together with the relevant authorities.

Humanitarian efforts made through the Japanese Vision Aid Mission have always been highly appreciated by UNHCR and also by the government of Azerbaijan and the targeted communities.

These efforts demonstrate understanding and sympathy towards the displacement challenge faced by Azerbaijan and the work of the UN Refugee Agency.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate cross country power blackout
Politics 14:37
Azerbaijan reveals value of exported procured goods
Economy news 13:52
Alstom talks new tram line construction in Baku (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:25
Azerbaijan, Latvia to increase int’l road transportation
Business 13:14
Azercell names students selected for its internship program (PHOTO)
Society 12:20
IAP to turn Montenegro into bridge between Caspian region, Western Europe – minister (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:56
Azerbaijani satellite operator exports services worth $11M
ICT 11:54
Montenegro updates on co-op with SOCAR on IAP (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:50
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijani state agencies increase
ICT 11:45
Implementation of Terms of Reference for IAP project starts (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:39
Montenegro, Azerbaijan have room to develop co-op in many areas – minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:31
Montenegro invites Azerbaijani investors to take part in tender for solar plant construction – minister (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:19
Deputy PM: By 2030 Azerbaijani society to become more socially oriented (PHOTO)
Politics 10:48
Azerbaijan’s OTT-operator adapts mobile software to Samsung and LG TVs
ICT 10:38
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 84 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:27
Alstom: Baku - nice place to handle potentially big projects to come (Exclusive)
Economy news 2 July 22:48
President Aliyev: High level of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations - gratifying
Politics 2 July 21:26
Tank units of Azerbaijani armed forces involved in exercises carry out tasks (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 2 July 21:00