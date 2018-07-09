Prime Minister of Azerbaijan to take part in inauguration of Turkish president

9 July 2018 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The delegation headed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov has left for Ankara today to participate in the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement July 9.

On July 4, the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK) announced the final results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, which took place on June 24.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained 52.59 percent of the votes in the presidential election, according to the YSK.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) gained 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.29 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) – 8.4 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc of Justice and Development Party gained 42.56 percent, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.1 percent of the votes, Republican People's Party – 22.65 percent, Iyi Parti – 9.96 percent, Democratic People's Party – 11.70 percent, Saadet Partisi – 1.23 percent and Vatan Partisi – 0.23 percent of votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295 MPs, Nationalist Movement Party by 49 MPs, Republican People’s Party by 146 MPs, Iyi Parti by 43 MPs and People’s Democratic Party by 67 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan at highest level
Turkey 7 July 14:53
Azerbaijani PM elected as SOFAZ Supervisory Board’s chairman
Oil&Gas 6 July 19:28
New composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers to be approved July 9 - Erdogan
Turkey 6 July 14:20
Width of shipping channel in Istanbul to be narrowed
Economy news 6 July 11:46
Turkey discloses final results of elections
Turkey 4 July 19:18
Erdogan talks death penalty for pedophiles in Turkey
Turkey 4 July 17:35
Latest
Chemicals take huge share from Iran’s non-oil export basket
Business 14:52
Preparations for oil sales via IRENEX in final stages - official (Exclusive)
Iran 14:36
Tajikistan, Kuwait mull trends of co-op development
Tajikistan 14:05
Azerbaijan may greatly increase hazelnut exports to Switzerland
Economy news 13:54
Pipe manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment, chemicals via tender
Tenders 13:53
Azerbaijan granting work visas to foreigners, stateless persons online
Society 13:52
Helicopter of Kyrgyz Air Defense Forces crashes injuring 4
Kyrgyzstan 13:51
Chinese, French, Italian firms sign MoUs to develop projects in southwestern Iran
Business 13:51
Kazakhstan launches AIFC, seeks to become regional financial hub
Economy news 13:46