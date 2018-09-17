Azerbaijani troops involved in drills moving into concentration areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)

17 September 2018 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

In accordance with the plan of holding large-scale exercises of the Azerbaijani army, the management and movement of troops that have been put on alert are implemented covertly and operatively in line with high demand for their organization, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Sept. 17.

In the course of ongoing exercises, the troops are moving into concentration areas and forming groupings. Combat work has been organized at the command and control posts of the troops.

In accordance with the plan approved by president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and under the supervision of Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan started large-scale operational-tactical exercises with participation of various military branches of troops, army corpses and formations on Sept. 17.

The exercises that will last until Sept. 22 involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 10 fighters and bomber aircraft, as well as up to 20 army aviation units for various purposes.

