Azerbaijan’s troops continue drills

18 September 2018 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

As part of another stage of the exercises of the Azerbaijani army, the decisions made in advance are specified both on the terrain model and on the map in order to organize the interoperability of troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Sept. 18.

The issues of troops’ management and coordination of actions are being carefully developed.

In accordance with the plan approved by president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and under the supervision of Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan started large-scale operational-tactical exercises with participation of various military branches of troops, army corpses and formations on Sept. 17.

The exercises that will last until Sept. 22 involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 10 fighters and bomber aircraft, as well as up to 20 army aviation units for various purposes.

