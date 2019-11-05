Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicks off in Baku

5 November 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue begins its work in Baku today, on Nov. 5, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, within the framework of the working groups, the delegations will review the current state of bilateral military relations and discuss the main areas of activities for the accomplishment of upcoming tasks.

The co-chairman of the meeting from the Azerbaijani side is Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, and from the Turkish side – the Second Chief of the General Staff, Corps General Metin Gürak.

Discussions within the framework of the military dialogue will end on Nov. 7.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey to increase spending on energy sector development
Oil&Gas 4 November 20:56
Number of Iranian tourists in Turkey up in September 2019
Turkey 4 November 19:58
Over 45,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in September
Turkey 4 November 19:53
Turkey's exports to BSEC countries up in 9 months 2019
Turkey 4 November 18:11
China Railway Express freight train arrives in Turkey via Azerbaijan on its way to Europe
Business 4 November 18:09
Baku to host Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue
Politics 4 November 17:32
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 5
Business 10:26
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy electrical appliances
Tenders 10:05
Azerbaijani oil prices up on Nov. 4
Oil&Gas 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Nov. 4-Nov. 5
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 5
Finance 10:03
Azerbaijan's academician talks state of mosques in occupied Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
IEA's Birol: Southern Gas Corridor to be important contributor to Europe’s supply security (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:01
Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam
Other News 08:47
Malaysia aims to locate further $4.34 billion in 1MDB-linked assets
Other News 08:14