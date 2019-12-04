President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

4 December 2019 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun of Thailand.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Thailand."

