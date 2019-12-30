President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Cuban counterpart

30 December 2019 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

"It is on the occasion of the National holiday of the Republic of Cuba – the Independence Day that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and the people of your country," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"On this prominent day I wish strong health and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Ilham Aliyev declares 2020 “Year of Volunteers” in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:43
President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing renovation works in another park in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:58
Azerbaijani president attends opening of “Mushfig”,“Zabrat” substations (PHOTO)
Politics 29 December 12:04
Azerbaijani president inaugurates highway tunnel in Pirshaghi settlement (PHOTO)
Politics 29 December 11:16
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view work done at Shahdag Tourism Center (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 27 December 17:44
Some services exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan
Finance 27 December 14:32
Latest
50 economic projects to be commissioned in Iran’s Ardabil province
Business 18:34
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 18:32
Iran's exports via its Mehabad border exceed $7M
Business 18:32
India to invest over $200M to buy equipment for using in Iran's Chabahar port
Business 18:31
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 18:31
Georgian Nenskra Hydro invests $16M in social projects
Oil&Gas 18:31
Azerbaijani wine company expands export of alcoholic beverages
Business 18:29
Russian, Kazakh companies finalize agreements on damage payments for spoiled oil
Oil&Gas 18:06
Georgia to build new agricultural enterprise
Business 18:03