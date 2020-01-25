Azerbaijani delegation to attend PACE winter session

25 January 2020 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

A winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg Jan. 27-31, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Azerbaijani delegation led by the head of the permanent delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament in PACE, chairman of the parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary ties Samad Seyidov will take part in the session.

The commission included MPs Sevinj Fataliyeva, Sahiba Gafarova, Rafael Huseynov, Asim Mollazade, Sabir Hajiyev and Nagif Hamzayev.

During the session, reports of the Bureau and the Standing Committee on the work done will be heard, the results of the parliamentary elections in Belarus, the activities of democratic institutions in Poland, the safety of journalists in Europe, media freedom and other issues will be discussed.

Azerbaijani MPs will speak in discussions and express their opinion.

As part of the session, with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani delegation, an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy is planned on Jan. 28.

