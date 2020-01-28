Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page.

"The meeting of Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America has started in Geneva," she wrote.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news