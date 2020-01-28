Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

28 January 2020 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page.

"The meeting of Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America has started in Geneva," she wrote.

