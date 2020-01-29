Decision-making period on accreditation over exit polls in parliamentary elections ending in Azerbaijan

29 January 2020 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

January 30 marks the deadline for making the decision on the accreditation of organizations that have applied to conduct exit-polls in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for Feb. 9, Trend reports referring to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the country's Electoral Code, the CEC must decide on the applications not later than 10 days before the election.

Moreover, the preparation of ballots should also be completed on Jan. 30.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OSCE ODIHR to monitor all aspects of electoral process in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 09:48
Azerbaijan's CEC approves appeals to hold exit-poll in parliamentary elections
Politics 27 January 18:13
Azerbaijan's CEC talks accreditation of int'l, local observers for upcoming elections
Politics 27 January 18:06
Azerbaijan discloses number of candidates claiming for one seat in parliament
Politics 27 January 18:01
1,374 candidates running for parliament in Azerbaijan
Politics 27 January 12:18
Azerbaijan starts issuing ballots for parliamentary elections
Politics 27 January 12:08
Latest
Uzbek-Korean business incubators to open in Uzbekistan's capital
Business 10:41
Iran seeks to implement preferential tariff with India, Malaysia
Business 10:32
Oil gains amid assessment of China virus impact, possible OPEC supply cuts
Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 28
Oil&Gas 10:19
UAE confirms new coronavirus case in family arriving from China
Arab World 09:58
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 29
Finance 09:54
Epsilon expanding gas transmission infrastructure in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:48
OSCE ODIHR to monitor all aspects of electoral process in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Jan. 28-29
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37