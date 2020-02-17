New agreement between Azerbaijan and EU discussed in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan within his working visit to Brussels, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held in a constructive and mutually beneficial partnership atmosphere. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as the negotiations on a new agreement to constitute the legal basis of bilateral relations.

Hogan expressed confidence about the impetus the new agreement would give to raising the cooperation between the sides on a qualitatively new level.

In turn, Mammadyarov briefed Hogan on the current status of negotiations on the new agreement, including the issues that are still open to discussions between the sides.

Hogan noted the importance of intensification of negotiations over the trade-related issues and suggested that the agreement is finalized before the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in June 2020.

Mammadyarov underlined that the Azerbaijani side is for the continuation of negotiations in a constructive manner, based on equal rights and interests of both sides.

The sides also appreciated the contribution of the Southern Gas Corridor to European energy security and exchanged views on the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor and its further development through other projects.