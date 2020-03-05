Azerbaijan holding meeting of Constitutional Court Plenum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court on parliamentary election results is being held on Mar. 5, Trend reports.

The meeting will approve the results of the parliamentary elections held on February 9.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev declared the meeting open.

The panel of judges and the clerk were introduced. Information is being heard from the judge-rapporteur Rovshan Ismayilov on appointing the time, the conduct and results of the election.

Then Judge of the Constitutional Court Rafael Gvaladze made a speech, saying that 67 appeals had been received in connection with the elections to the Constitutional Court, and they were sent for consideration to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Gvaladze noted that the appeals did not affect the overall election results.

On February 25, Azerbaijan’s CEC decided to send the final protocol of the election results, together with the attached documents, for approval to the Constitutional Court.

The list of leading candidates is available here.